AJ Lee Dedicates WWE Return To Her Fans Ahead Of Raw

AJ Lee has made it clear that her WWE comeback is not just about her, but about the fans who stood by her throughout her decade-long absence.

Following her surprise return on SmackDown last week, Lee took to social media today with a heartfelt message of gratitude. “You’ve had my back for a decade,” she wrote. “This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos.” The post came just hours before her scheduled appearance on WWE Raw in Milwaukee.

Her comeback instantly made headlines when she confronted Becky Lynch, striking back after Lynch’s recent taunts toward CM Punk. The confrontation has set the stage for what many expect will be a blockbuster mixed tag team showdown at WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20, featuring Lee and Punk against Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The event will mark Lee’s first official match since stepping away from the ring in 2015. During her original WWE run, she captured the Divas Championship three times and became one of the most memorable personalities in the company’s storylines. Now 38, Lee has signed a new WWE contract as she prepares to write the next chapter of her career.

Away from wrestling, Lee has focused on writing and has been an outspoken mental health advocate, earning respect well beyond the squared circle. Her return not only rekindles nostalgia for longtime fans but also brings intrigue to WWE’s current landscape.

With Lynch also holding the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Lee’s appearance tonight on Raw may not only cement the mixed tag team match but could potentially open the door to a future singles clash between the two.