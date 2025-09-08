×
WWE Legend Recounts Backstage Fear Ahmed Johnson Might Harm Jim Ross

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 08, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently spoke openly about Ahmed Johnson during an “Ask Godfather Anything” edition of his “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” podcast, offering both criticism and perspective on the former WWE star’s career and reputation.

Reflecting on Johnson’s time in WWE, The Godfather said Johnson struggled with the backstage culture and advice from veterans. “Back then, didn’t get it, didn’t want to play the game, didn’t want to listen. Thought he knew it all,” he explained. “Didn’t want to take advice from Ron Simmons… he didn’t want to listen. And so that was his downfall.” Johnson, who became the first African American Intercontinental Champion, saw success in the mid-1990s but departed the company under difficult circumstances.

The Godfather emphasized that while others in The Nation of Domination had issues with Johnson, he never personally clashed with him. “I didn’t have any issues with Ahmed Johnson whatsoever. Except, you know, he just, he just didn’t get it,” he said, adding that Johnson seems “a lot more humble these days.”

He also recounted a tense backstage incident involving Johnson and Jim Ross. According to The Godfather, Gerald Brisco approached him before a meeting between Johnson and Ross due to rumors that Johnson might harm the commentator. “Jerry Brisco… came to me and basically said, ‘hey, they think Ahmed’s going to kill JR. They want to have a meeting, we want you to go in the room’,” he recalled. “They didn’t want to do this unless I was in the room to stop something from happening.”

During the meeting, The Godfather made his position clear to Johnson, who had brought a bag with him. “I remember telling Ahmed something like, ‘Hey, I’m in here basically because they think you’re going to kill him’… I’m like, ‘Dude, please don’t go in that bag. If you go in that bag, I’m going to have to react.’… And he didn’t,” The Godfather said, noting that he does not believe Johnson actually had a weapon with him.

