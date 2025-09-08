×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Independent Wrestler Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria Passes Away At 39

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 08, 2025
Independent Wrestler Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria Passes Away At 39

Independent wrestler Jonathan Echevarria, known to fans as Jaka, has sadly passed away. He was 39 years old.

The news was first confirmed by Beyond Wrestling, who shared a tribute that read, “The original Ace. RIP Jaka.”

Just days earlier, Jaka’s family revealed that he was in intensive care after suffering a heart attack. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover medical expenses while his loved ones remained hopeful for his recovery.

“Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes, a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us,” his sister Annette wrote at the time. “Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

Jaka began his wrestling career in 2007 and went on to compete for numerous promotions including Beyond Wrestling, EVOLVE, FIP, Chikara, CZW, Wrestling is Fun, and GCW. He held the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship alongside Chris Dickinson and was a member of Beyond’s Team Pazuzu with Mike Santana and Ortiz. His career also saw appearances in AEW on Dark: Elevation in 2021, as well as WWE’s WrestleMania Axxess event in 2018.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Jonathan Echevarria during this difficult time.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy