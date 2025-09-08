Independent Wrestler Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria Passes Away At 39

Independent wrestler Jonathan Echevarria, known to fans as Jaka, has sadly passed away. He was 39 years old.

The news was first confirmed by Beyond Wrestling, who shared a tribute that read, “The original Ace. RIP Jaka.”

Just days earlier, Jaka’s family revealed that he was in intensive care after suffering a heart attack. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover medical expenses while his loved ones remained hopeful for his recovery.

“Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes, a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us,” his sister Annette wrote at the time. “Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

Jaka began his wrestling career in 2007 and went on to compete for numerous promotions including Beyond Wrestling, EVOLVE, FIP, Chikara, CZW, Wrestling is Fun, and GCW. He held the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship alongside Chris Dickinson and was a member of Beyond’s Team Pazuzu with Mike Santana and Ortiz. His career also saw appearances in AEW on Dark: Elevation in 2021, as well as WWE’s WrestleMania Axxess event in 2018.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Jonathan Echevarria during this difficult time.