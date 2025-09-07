Liv Morgan Stalker Case Moves Forward With Upcoming Court Hearing

A Canadian wrestling fan accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan is set to face a key hearing in Tampa later this month.

PWInsider reports that Shawn Chan, who was arrested in June after allegedly traveling from Canada and loitering for hours outside Morgan’s Florida home, has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, September 16 at 11:00 AM. Chan has been in jail since his arrest but is now seeking release on bond. His attorneys claim they have secured him a place at a local Salvation Army facility.

Prosecutors are pushing back strongly against the request, arguing that Chan poses a danger to the community, is a flight risk, and that no conditions could ensure his court appearances or the safety of others, including Morgan. They dismissed the proposed Salvation Army placement, stating it fails to meet the legal requirements for reconsidering his detention.

Court filings detail that Chan left a note at Morgan’s residence containing his name, Canadian address, and phone number. Authorities emphasized that he has no family, employment, or legal work status in the United States, with all of his ties being in Canada. They also raised red flags about his mental health, noting that although Chan originally denied issues, his attorneys have since requested a competency evaluation.

The government concluded that, given the seriousness of the charges, the weight of the evidence, his lack of U.S. connections, and the concerns regarding his mental health, Chan should remain detained until trial.

FBI agents took Chan into custody on June 3 after WWE security identified him from Morgan’s home surveillance footage. He was formally indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison on a federal charge of interstate domestic violence.

