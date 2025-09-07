×
John Cena Honored By WWE Announcer Following Final SmackDown Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
John Cena Honored By WWE Announcer Following Final SmackDown Appearance

John Cena’s journey on WWE SmackDown came full circle this past Friday in Chicago, where he made his final appearance for the brand on the September 5 edition of the show.

The moment carried plenty of emotion, especially in the building where Cena first debuted back in 2002. The Chicago crowd gave him a thunderous ovation as he stepped onto the “blue brand” stage one last time.

After the broadcast, SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash shared his feelings on social media about being the voice that introduced Cena during his farewell run.

“Thank you @johncena for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Nash wrote. “I’ve been in the ring to introduce World Title Fights in boxing, but this is easily one of the most memorable & iconic introductions that I will carry with me forever. The past couple of months having the privilege of introducing The Greatest of All Time, The Never Seen Seventeen on Friday Night SmackDown has truly been an honor! Thank you. #farewelltour #youcantseeme #smackdown #wwe”

Cena’s farewell tour is far from over, with more stops planned on his road to retirement. His final match is set for December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where his legendary career will officially come to a close.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Shunock (@markshunock)

