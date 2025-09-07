LA Park Clears Up Mix-Up After WWE Uses Wrong Image For Worlds Collide

The original La Parka has clarified that he will not be appearing at the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas, despite some confusion created by WWE promotional material.

The mix-up came after WWE mistakenly used an image of LA Park, formerly known as the original La Parka, on the event poster shown during SmackDown. The image was intended to promote La Parka III, the current AAA star, but instead featured the veteran luchador who made his name in WCW during the 1990s.

Taking to Facebook, LA Park addressed the mistake and made it clear where he stands:

“You know how they always put me up to confuse people, but it’s not me. Well, the one in the picture is me, but I’m not going to go.”

Reactions from fans quickly spread online, with some suggesting WWE deliberately used the wrong image to generate buzz. One fan wrote that WWE “always wants to be the center of attention” and speculated the company had no problem creating confusion if it meant more chatter around the event. Another even suggested LA Park should show up in Las Vegas since the poster had already stirred excitement.

Adding to the humor of the situation, LA Park, real name Adolfo Tapia Ibarra, joked about the matter by saying:

“No one invited me, but no one told me I couldn’t go hahaha.”

The full match card for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide was revealed during SmackDown, including the Eight-Man Lucha Showcase. However, the use of LA Park’s likeness instead of La Parka III left many scratching their heads, especially given the history of the La Parka name and the importance of the distinction between the original and newer versions of the character.

