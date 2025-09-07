×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

LA Park Clears Up Mix-Up After WWE Uses Wrong Image For Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
LA Park Clears Up Mix-Up After WWE Uses Wrong Image For Worlds Collide

The original La Parka has clarified that he will not be appearing at the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas, despite some confusion created by WWE promotional material.

The mix-up came after WWE mistakenly used an image of LA Park, formerly known as the original La Parka, on the event poster shown during SmackDown. The image was intended to promote La Parka III, the current AAA star, but instead featured the veteran luchador who made his name in WCW during the 1990s.

Taking to Facebook, LA Park addressed the mistake and made it clear where he stands:

“You know how they always put me up to confuse people, but it’s not me. Well, the one in the picture is me, but I’m not going to go.”

Reactions from fans quickly spread online, with some suggesting WWE deliberately used the wrong image to generate buzz. One fan wrote that WWE “always wants to be the center of attention” and speculated the company had no problem creating confusion if it meant more chatter around the event. Another even suggested LA Park should show up in Las Vegas since the poster had already stirred excitement.

Adding to the humor of the situation, LA Park, real name Adolfo Tapia Ibarra, joked about the matter by saying:

“No one invited me, but no one told me I couldn’t go hahaha.”

The full match card for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide was revealed during SmackDown, including the Eight-Man Lucha Showcase. However, the use of LA Park’s likeness instead of La Parka III left many scratching their heads, especially given the history of the La Parka name and the importance of the distinction between the original and newer versions of the character.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 7th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy