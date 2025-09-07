Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine Wins Big At Venice Film Festival

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest film, The Smashing Machine, made a major impact at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on October 3. Director Benny Safdie was honored with the Silver Lion for Best Director, a moment Johnson proudly celebrated on Instagram by promising his friend “big hugs and tequila.”

The movie is based on the true story of Mark Kerr, one of the most influential figures in the early days of the UFC, with Johnson taking on the lead role. Emily Blunt stars alongside him as Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn Staples, reuniting the pair after their work together on Jungle Cruise.

Safdie’s recognition adds to the growing momentum behind The Smashing Machine. Critics have already praised the film, noting Johnson’s performance as a standout departure from his usual blockbuster roles. Johnson has previously spoken about being typecast in Hollywood and has embraced the chance to show a different side of his acting craft.

Although the film will not hit theaters until next month, anticipation is building. Following the success of The Iron Claw, fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see if A24 can deliver another critically acclaimed entry in the combat sports drama genre.