WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Weighs In On Raja Jackson Wrestling Controversy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
The recent altercation involving Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and independent wrestler Syko Stu has become one of the most talked-about topics in wrestling. A video of Jackson’s attack quickly went viral, sparking heated discussions on professionalism, safety, and the unwritten codes of the business.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has now shared his perspective on the matter. Speaking with The Escapist Magazine, Flair acknowledged that the idea of a “receipt”, a stiff shot in the ring to correct behavior, has long been part of wrestling culture. However, he made it clear that Jackson’s actions crossed a dangerous line.

“He put him in a coma didn’t he? I’m very close to Rampage and I tried calling him, but obviously he wasn’t taking calls. Can you understand in a way, sometimes you can lose your temper in the moment and snap like that, then regret it afterwards? Yeah, but not to that extent. A receipt here or there keeps everybody straight. But not to that extent.”

Flair also responded to commentary from Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam, who some felt were too sympathetic to Jackson. While questioning how anyone could defend such an incident, Flair stressed the difficulty of assessing a situation without full context.

“How could they try to defend his actions? I’m not defending the actions by any means, but you never know the extent of what happened, unless you’re actually there. So it’s easy to make an observation from afar. But if you were not really there, we’re probably missing several key components to what happened.”

