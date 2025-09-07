Nikki Bella Addresses Wild Rumor About Her Dating Preferences

Nikki Bella is not letting the rumor mill spin unchecked. On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer shut down claims that she is “only into 20-year-olds,” a rumor she says started popping up in her social media messages.

“There’s another lie going around that I’m only into 20-year-olds,” Nikki said. “When I was looking through DMs, I saw a bunch of guys saying, ‘Sucks that you’re now only into the 20-year-olds,’ and I go, ‘Where is this coming from?’… To see other people in my DMs confirm it, like, ‘Hey, thought I had a chance, but I guess you’re only into people in their 20s.’ I’m like, ‘What the? This is crazy.’”

Nikki, who has been the subject of online speculation since her split with dancer Artem Chigvintsev, made it clear that age does not determine who she dates.

“By the way, I would totally date and hook up with, if there was a connection in chemistry, someone in their 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. I don’t think I’d dip into the 60s… But first of all, there’s no age. There’s no look. There has to be chemistry and feeling. I am a big passionate person. I’m not just gonna hook up with someone.”

The former Divas Champion emphasized that for her, chemistry and connection matter more than age, shutting down the speculation once and for all.

The full episode of The Nikki & Brie Show is streaming now on the SiriusXM app.