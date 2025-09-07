Christian Cage Calls Current AEW Run The Greatest Of His Career

Christian Cage believes his current run in wrestling has been the finest stretch of his entire career.

Cage made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2021 and has since captured the TNT Championship twice, held the Trios titles, and defeated Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship. Speaking with Yahoo Sports, Cage reflected on his resurgence.

“This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run,” Cage said.

“Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn’t coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that’s the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.”

He also discussed his role leading the Patriarchy and the infamous line he delivered to Jack Perry that went viral and ignited their feud.

“No, I had no clue,” Cage admitted. “It was a deeply personal line, and I was expecting a reaction. I don’t know if I expected it to go as viral as it did. And when something like that happens you have to jump on it.”

Looking ahead, Cage will team with Adam Copeland against FTR at AEW All Out in Toronto. While he and Copeland are united for now, Cage emphasized his true ambition remains centered on the AEW World Championship.

“Cope and I agreed to help each other with our issues. Part of the agreement was we’ll get through this, and there’s no promises beyond that,” Cage explained.

“We’ll see where we get to at the end of this. For me as well, at the end of the day, I love collecting titles, I love collecting gold. So in any form of that, I’ll always welcome, always accept that challenge. But at the end of the day, I still want my name in the books as the AEW world champ by the time it’s all said and done.”

