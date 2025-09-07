AEW Collision Hints At Multiple Returns Next Week

Next week’s AEW Collision is shaping up to be a big night with hints at several notable returns, including one that fans have been waiting on for some time.
During this week’s show, a vignette aired featuring Dalton Castle and The Outrunners in the woods. The segment ended with Castle declaring that the group would go on to “break some hearts.” Castle has not been seen in AEW action since last year, when he required surgery following a torn biceps injury.
In another key moment of the broadcast, Eddie Kingston’s name was brought up. Big Bill appeared in a video where he reminded viewers that he is from New York City, a place he described as being full of real tough guys. He went on to call out Kingston, another proud New Yorker, and challenged him to a match.
Although Kingston has yet to officially respond, speculation is already building. The former champion has been out of action for more than a year after sustaining a serious leg injury in his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May 2024. Despite the setback, Kingston has been undergoing rehabilitation and appears closer to making his long-awaited return.
“Let’s go break some hearts!”, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2025
A new alliance between Outrunners (@TurboFloyd_ + @TruthMagnum) & @theDALTONCastle?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zsoI2g8J7w
EDDIE?! #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/2kbo48J1d8, TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 7, 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 7th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
Leave a Comment ()