×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Collision Hints At Multiple Returns Next Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
AEW Collision Hints At Multiple Returns Next Week

Next week’s AEW Collision is shaping up to be a big night with hints at several notable returns, including one that fans have been waiting on for some time.

During this week’s show, a vignette aired featuring Dalton Castle and The Outrunners in the woods. The segment ended with Castle declaring that the group would go on to “break some hearts.” Castle has not been seen in AEW action since last year, when he required surgery following a torn biceps injury.

In another key moment of the broadcast, Eddie Kingston’s name was brought up. Big Bill appeared in a video where he reminded viewers that he is from New York City, a place he described as being full of real tough guys. He went on to call out Kingston, another proud New Yorker, and challenged him to a match.

Although Kingston has yet to officially respond, speculation is already building. The former champion has been out of action for more than a year after sustaining a serious leg injury in his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May 2024. Despite the setback, Kingston has been undergoing rehabilitation and appears closer to making his long-awaited return.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 7th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy