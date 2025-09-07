AEW Collision Hints At Multiple Returns Next Week

Next week’s AEW Collision is shaping up to be a big night with hints at several notable returns, including one that fans have been waiting on for some time.

During this week’s show, a vignette aired featuring Dalton Castle and The Outrunners in the woods. The segment ended with Castle declaring that the group would go on to “break some hearts.” Castle has not been seen in AEW action since last year, when he required surgery following a torn biceps injury.

In another key moment of the broadcast, Eddie Kingston’s name was brought up. Big Bill appeared in a video where he reminded viewers that he is from New York City, a place he described as being full of real tough guys. He went on to call out Kingston, another proud New Yorker, and challenged him to a match.

Although Kingston has yet to officially respond, speculation is already building. The former champion has been out of action for more than a year after sustaining a serious leg injury in his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May 2024. Despite the setback, Kingston has been undergoing rehabilitation and appears closer to making his long-awaited return.