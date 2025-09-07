Ronda Rousey Credits Jon Moxley For Marina Shafir’s Rise In AEW

Ronda Rousey has praised Jon Moxley for the role he has played in helping her close friend Marina Shafir establish herself in AEW.

Shafir began working alongside Moxley at AEW All Out 2024 when the Blackpool Combat Club turned on Bryan Danielson. Since then, she has become a central figure in The Death Riders storyline.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Rousey reflected on Shafir’s growth over the past year, saying she is “coming into her own in that space and feeling really confident and just becoming like a real f, ing pro.”

Rousey added, “Going from being like, ‘How do I do an arm drag?’ To being part of five-star matches and stuff like that, it’s really great to see her just having so much joy with it and rising to the top level of the industry.”

Shafir was part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing earlier this year, which received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Speaking further on Shafir’s rise, Rousey credited Moxley, calling him “the most incredible human being ever” and highlighting his influence.

“He is just so supportive and so kind and so passionate,” Rousey said. “He’s just so humble and I feel like so much of that success stems from his talent , and not just his talent, but his willingness and passion to give back and to bring up everybody with him and have his rising tide lift all of their boats. And I’m so grateful for him and the kind of friend that he’s been to Marina.”

Rousey emphasized that figures like Moxley are vital to wrestling’s continued growth. “They’re the real lifeblood of the industry. And I hope that continues and that it’s encouraged, and that it’s not like some cutthroat, ‘me versus you’ kind of environment. It’s the culture and the giving back to each other and the constant hands helping each other up , that is what makes it continue to be great. And will continue to make pro wrestling rise in cultural awareness.”

After leaving WWE in 2023, Rousey teamed with Shafir three times on the independent scene. The pair defeated Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick at a Lucha Va Voom event in Los Angeles, went to a no-contest against Billie Starkz and Athena at a Revolver show in Glendale, and later defeated Starkz and Athena at a Ring of Honor taping.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).