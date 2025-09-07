AJ Lee Set For WWE Raw Return After More Than A Decade

For the first time in more than ten years, AJ Lee is set to appear on WWE Raw.

The announcement came on Sunday when Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed on social media that Lee will be live in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

“Everybody saw what took place on Friday, and now, for the first time in more than a decade, AJ Lee will be live in the house on the flagship,” Pearce stated.

Pearce also confirmed two singles matches for the show. AJ Styles will face El Grande Americano, while Lyra Valkyria will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. In addition, Jimmy and Jey Uso are scheduled to appear live.

“The Usos, in my opinion, future first ballot Hall of Famers, they will be in the Brew City and what will they have to say? Let’s find out together,” Pearce added.

WWE Raw lineup for Monday, September 8, 2025:

AJ Lee to appear live

AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Jimmy and Jey Uso to appear live



