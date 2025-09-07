AJ Lee Set For WWE Raw Return After More Than A Decade

For the first time in more than ten years, AJ Lee is set to appear on WWE Raw.
The announcement came on Sunday when Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed on social media that Lee will be live in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night.
“Everybody saw what took place on Friday, and now, for the first time in more than a decade, AJ Lee will be live in the house on the flagship,” Pearce stated.
Pearce also confirmed two singles matches for the show. AJ Styles will face El Grande Americano, while Lyra Valkyria will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. In addition, Jimmy and Jey Uso are scheduled to appear live.
“The Usos, in my opinion, future first ballot Hall of Famers, they will be in the Brew City and what will they have to say? Let’s find out together,” Pearce added.
WWE Raw lineup for Monday, September 8, 2025:
AJ Lee to appear live
AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano
Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Jimmy and Jey Uso to appear live
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 7th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
