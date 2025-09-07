×
AJ Lee Set For WWE Raw Return After More Than A Decade

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
AJ Lee Set For WWE Raw Return After More Than A Decade

For the first time in more than ten years, AJ Lee is set to appear on WWE Raw.

The announcement came on Sunday when Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed on social media that Lee will be live in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

“Everybody saw what took place on Friday, and now, for the first time in more than a decade, AJ Lee will be live in the house on the flagship,” Pearce stated.

Pearce also confirmed two singles matches for the show. AJ Styles will face El Grande Americano, while Lyra Valkyria will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. In addition, Jimmy and Jey Uso are scheduled to appear live.

“The Usos, in my opinion, future first ballot Hall of Famers, they will be in the Brew City and what will they have to say? Let’s find out together,” Pearce added.

WWE Raw lineup for Monday, September 8, 2025:

  • AJ Lee to appear live

  • AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

  • Jimmy and Jey Uso to appear live

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 7th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

