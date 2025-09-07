Toni Storm And Skye Blue Set For Philadelphia Street Fight On AEW Dynamite

AEW will wrap up its residency at Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena with a special edition of Dynamite that now includes a Philadelphia street fight.

During Saturday’s AEW Collision, it was revealed that AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will face Skye Blue in a non-title bout under street fight rules. The match was set after Storm took to social media following the eight-woman tag match that featured both competitors.

In addition, a major four-way championship match was confirmed for All Out, with Storm set to defend against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter.

Storm and Blue have met six times in singles competition since March 2023, with Storm winning every encounter. Blue, who has not recorded a singles victory since July 2024, is aiming to finally score a breakthrough win in Philadelphia.

Current AEW Dynamite Card | Wednesday, September 10 | Philadelphia, PA

AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs Josh Alexander in a non-title match

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs Skye Blue in a Philadelphia street fight

Shelton Benjamin vs Ricochet

Mercedes Mone & Emi Sakura vs Riho & Alex Windsor

