Dalton Castle Returns On AEW Collision With The Outrunners By His Side

Dalton Castle has resurfaced in AEW and looks to be joining forces with a well-known tag team.
The former ROH World Champion made his return in a vignette during Saturday’s episode of Collision, where he was featured alongside The Outrunners, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. The scene showed the duo in the woods trying to find balance with nature before being surrounded by Castle’s Boys. Castle then made his entrance, shook hands with Magnum and Floyd, and declared, “Let’s go break some hearts” as the segment came to a close.
Commentary pointed out that The Outrunners have been struggling to pick up wins, with Nigel McGuinness suggesting that this alliance with Castle could help reignite their momentum.
Castle has been absent from in-ring competition since July 2024, when he suffered a torn biceps in a match against Roderick Strong on Collision. Tony Khan later confirmed that surgery was required, and while a vignette teasing Castle’s Ring of Honor return aired three months ago, no follow-up appeared until now.
This is not the first time Castle and The Outrunners have been linked. Magnum and Floyd once portrayed Castle’s Boys and the trio also teamed together in a Ring of Honor trios match shortly before Castle sustained his injury.
"Let's go break some hearts!"
A new alliance between Outrunners (@TurboFloyd_ + @TruthMagnum) & @theDALTONcastle?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zsoI2g8J7w
FULL ENTRANCE: Former #ROH World Champion Dalton Castle flanked by The Outrunners looks to advance to Death Before Dishonor to face Mark Briscoe for the #ROH World Title can he do so tonight?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@theDALTONcastle | @turbofloyd_ | @TruthMagnum pic.twitter.com/3G4Qd93ZUn
