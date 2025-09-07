AJPW Rookie Taishin Nagao Passes Away Aged 21

All Japan Pro Wrestling has shared the sad news that Taishin Nagao has passed away at the young age of 21.
Nagao had only just begun his journey with the promotion, debuting in October 2024 after training at the AJPW dojo, where he wrestled his first match against Ryo Inoue. On Sunday morning, AJPW confirmed that he had tragically passed away following injuries sustained when he was struck by a tour bus on May 31. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed, with officials noting that his body has been handed over to the police as the investigation continues.
In June, the promotion reported that Nagao suffered traumatic shock to his abdomen during the accident and was placed in intensive care in critical condition. A month later, AJPW stated that he remained under treatment, with several wrestlers and staff members visiting him in the hospital with permission from his parents.
Nagao’s promising career was only beginning, and his sudden passing has left the wrestling community in mourning.
WNS would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Taishin Nagao during this very difficult time.
