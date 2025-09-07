Hangman Page Faces Josh Alexander In Non-Title Match On AEW Dynamite

AEW is set to close out its residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Wednesday night with a stacked episode of Dynamite.
The show will feature AEW World Champion Hangman Page stepping into the ring with Josh Alexander in a non-title grudge match. The contest was made official on Saturday’s Collision after Alexander delivered an in-ring promo alongside Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. During the segment, Fletcher went a step further and issued a challenge to Page for an AEW World Championship match at this month’s All Out.
This battle will not be the first time Page and Alexander have crossed paths. Alexander shocked the AEW audience earlier this summer when he made his debut in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, facing Page in what remains their only singles match. In total, the two men have shared the ring just four times in their careers.
Another new bout announced for Dynamite will see TBS Champion Mercedes Mone team with Emi Sakura to take on Riho and former title challenger Alex Windsor. Riho is set to face Mone at All Out for the championship, while Sakura joins the match as Riho’s teacher, making her return to AEW competition for the first time since December 2024. Riho, meanwhile, has not competed in AEW since July 2024.
Fans will also see Shelton Benjamin face Ricochet in singles action. The match serves as part of the ongoing build toward their upcoming trios clash at All Out. Interestingly, the last time Benjamin and Ricochet squared off one-on-one was back in 2019 during a WWE live event.
Current AEW Dynamite Card | Wednesday, September 10 | Philadelphia, PA
AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander in a non-title match
Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet
Mercedes Mone & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 7th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
