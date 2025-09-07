Hangman Page Faces Josh Alexander In Non-Title Match On AEW Dynamite

AEW is set to close out its residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Wednesday night with a stacked episode of Dynamite.

The show will feature AEW World Champion Hangman Page stepping into the ring with Josh Alexander in a non-title grudge match. The contest was made official on Saturday’s Collision after Alexander delivered an in-ring promo alongside Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. During the segment, Fletcher went a step further and issued a challenge to Page for an AEW World Championship match at this month’s All Out.

This battle will not be the first time Page and Alexander have crossed paths. Alexander shocked the AEW audience earlier this summer when he made his debut in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, facing Page in what remains their only singles match. In total, the two men have shared the ring just four times in their careers.

Another new bout announced for Dynamite will see TBS Champion Mercedes Mone team with Emi Sakura to take on Riho and former title challenger Alex Windsor. Riho is set to face Mone at All Out for the championship, while Sakura joins the match as Riho’s teacher, making her return to AEW competition for the first time since December 2024. Riho, meanwhile, has not competed in AEW since July 2024.

Fans will also see Shelton Benjamin face Ricochet in singles action. The match serves as part of the ongoing build toward their upcoming trios clash at All Out. Interestingly, the last time Benjamin and Ricochet squared off one-on-one was back in 2019 during a WWE live event.

Current AEW Dynamite Card | Wednesday, September 10 | Philadelphia, PA