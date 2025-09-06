×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch Set For Tuesday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch Set For Tuesday

A new bout has been confirmed for this coming Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Darkstate, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, defend their titles against former champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. This will be a rematch from NXT Heatwave on August 24, where Darkstate captured the gold.

Ava revealed the match on NXT, noting that Hank and Tank secured the title opportunity after teaming with Oba Femi and Ricky Saints to defeat Darkstate in an eight-man tag contest last week.

“After Hank and Tank’s victory this past Tuesday on NXT in the eight man tag team match, they have officially earned themselves a tag team championship opportunity against Darkstate this Tuesday,” Ava announced.

The full card for the September 9 edition of NXT includes:

  • Flag match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

  • Elimination triple threat match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal Influence vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

  • Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

  • WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid

  • Trick Williams and a partner confront DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano

  • NXT Tag Team Championship: Darkstate (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

September 6, 2025 at

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy