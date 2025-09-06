WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch Set For Tuesday

A new bout has been confirmed for this coming Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Darkstate, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, defend their titles against former champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. This will be a rematch from NXT Heatwave on August 24, where Darkstate captured the gold.

Ava revealed the match on NXT, noting that Hank and Tank secured the title opportunity after teaming with Oba Femi and Ricky Saints to defeat Darkstate in an eight-man tag contest last week.

“After Hank and Tank’s victory this past Tuesday on NXT in the eight man tag team match, they have officially earned themselves a tag team championship opportunity against Darkstate this Tuesday,” Ava announced.

The full card for the September 9 edition of NXT includes: