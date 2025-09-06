×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

ROH Veteran Will Ferrara Joins TNA Wrestling In Backstage Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
ROH Veteran Will Ferrara Joins TNA Wrestling In Backstage Role

A familiar name from Ring of Honor has been spotted working behind the curtain in TNA Wrestling.

Reports indicate that ROH veteran Will Ferrara has recently taken on a backstage role with the company. He was originally brought in for a trial run as an associate producer but made a strong enough impression that TNA opted to hire him on a more permanent basis.

Those within the company have spoken positively about Ferrara’s presence, noting that many talents on the roster already have history with him from earlier points in their careers.

Although Ferrara has not been as active in the ring since late 2019, he still competes occasionally. He last wrestled for MCW in July and also stepped into a TNA ring last year for a bout with Jonathan Gresham.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

September 6, 2025 at

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy