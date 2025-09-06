ROH Veteran Will Ferrara Joins TNA Wrestling In Backstage Role

A familiar name from Ring of Honor has been spotted working behind the curtain in TNA Wrestling.

Reports indicate that ROH veteran Will Ferrara has recently taken on a backstage role with the company. He was originally brought in for a trial run as an associate producer but made a strong enough impression that TNA opted to hire him on a more permanent basis.

Those within the company have spoken positively about Ferrara’s presence, noting that many talents on the roster already have history with him from earlier points in their careers.

Although Ferrara has not been as active in the ring since late 2019, he still competes occasionally. He last wrestled for MCW in July and also stepped into a TNA ring last year for a bout with Jonathan Gresham.

