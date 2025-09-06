Wade Barrett Pulled From WWE Commentary, Status Uncertain

The September 5th 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown brought confirmation of a shake-up on commentary, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves now set to call the action going forward. Previously, the announce team consisted of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has reported that Barrett will be “off the road” for the foreseeable future and will no longer be on Monday Night Raw broadcasts. While the exact reason behind his removal remains uncertain, there was a recent situation involving Barrett and Nikki Bella after comments he made during the Clash in Paris pre-show. Barrett later stated publicly that the matter had been resolved.

At present, WWE’s plan is for Cole and Graves to handle commentary duties for both Raw and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Tessitore’s future with the company remains unclear as he continues his commitments to college football coverage.

Merci beaucoup. J’adore la France, et j’adore le catch. 🇫🇷 🍷 pic.twitter.com/5jYRWNte6g , Stu Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 (@StuBennett) September 5, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).