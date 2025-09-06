×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Wade Barrett Pulled From WWE Commentary, Status Uncertain

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
Wade Barrett Pulled From WWE Commentary, Status Uncertain

The September 5th 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown brought confirmation of a shake-up on commentary, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves now set to call the action going forward. Previously, the announce team consisted of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has reported that Barrett will be “off the road” for the foreseeable future and will no longer be on Monday Night Raw broadcasts. While the exact reason behind his removal remains uncertain, there was a recent situation involving Barrett and Nikki Bella after comments he made during the Clash in Paris pre-show. Barrett later stated publicly that the matter had been resolved.

At present, WWE’s plan is for Cole and Graves to handle commentary duties for both Raw and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Tessitore’s future with the company remains unclear as he continues his commitments to college football coverage.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy