WWE And AEW Scheduling Battle Heats Up Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
The rivalry between WWE and AEW shows no signs of slowing down, with fresh reports indicating that WWE intends to keep applying pressure through its counter-programming tactics. The latest twist came when AEW shifted its All Out pay-per-view to an afternoon slot in order to avoid clashing directly with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that contacts within WWE have made it clear the company is committed to continuing its aggressive scheduling approach. “I’ve pretty much been told this from people in WWE, it’s like, that’s it. They’re gonna go after them and they’re gonna keep it up,” Alvarez explained.

Alvarez also suggested the situation could intensify further, hinting that WWE may even begin moving its own events earlier in response to AEW’s adjustments. “I don’t think it’s going to happen for this show. The day is gonna come where WWE counterprograms, AEW moves a show, and then WWE moves their show. It’s gonna happen at some point. They’re gonna screw with [Tony Khan] because now they know this guy’s gonna blink, he’s gonna move his show.”

AEW’s decision to reschedule All Out to a 3 p.m. ET start time followed WWE’s announcement that Wrestlepalooza would be taking place that same evening on September 20. This marks the first occasion where a WWE main roster premium live event will directly oppose an AEW pay-per-view. WWE has already been running its NXT premium live events on the same days as AEW pay-per-views throughout 2025, adding to the ongoing competitive battle.

