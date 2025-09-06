Tonight's AEW Collision Preview: Jon Moxley Vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Collision returned on Friday night as part of the company’s ongoing residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, with a card that featured high-profile matches and the conclusion of the tag team title eliminator tournament.

The evening’s main event saw Jon Moxley square off with Daniel Garcia. This contest was fueled by Moxley’s ongoing battles alongside the Death Riders against the allies of “Hangman” Adam Page, adding extra intensity to the showdown.

Elsewhere, Mark Briscoe looked to rebound from his recent Dynamite defeat to MJF when he stepped into the ring with Konosuke Takeshita. The night also showcased a stacked All-Star eight-woman tag team match, as “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron teamed up to battle Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. This bout highlighted multiple rivalries that have been unfolding across the AEW and ROH women’s divisions.

FTR were also in action, facing Adam Priest and Tommy Billington, while the new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher appeared with Don Callis to address the Philadelphia crowd. AEW Collision aired live from the 2300 Arena at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

