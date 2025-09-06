MJF Marries Alicia Atout In Long Island Ceremony

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Alicia Atout are now officially married. The two tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony held in Long Island, New York, with family, friends, and some wrestling colleagues present for the special occasion.

The news was first revealed by Taz, who attended the wedding and shared a photo on his X account with MJF and his son HOOK. “Big congrats to @The_MJF & @AliciaAtout on their marriage! Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness!” he wrote in his message.

MJF also shared his own thoughts on social media, referring to the event in his trademark style as “the death of a bachelor.” He added that the moment would be something he would carry with him forever.

The couple began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement that November. Their relationship has even been mentioned at times on AEW television. Congratulations to MJF and Alicia Atout on their wedding.

Even when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today.



The death of a bachelor. , Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2025