×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MJF Marries Alicia Atout In Long Island Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
MJF Marries Alicia Atout In Long Island Ceremony

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Alicia Atout are now officially married. The two tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony held in Long Island, New York, with family, friends, and some wrestling colleagues present for the special occasion.

The news was first revealed by Taz, who attended the wedding and shared a photo on his X account with MJF and his son HOOK. “Big congrats to @The_MJF & @AliciaAtout on their marriage! Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness!” he wrote in his message.

MJF also shared his own thoughts on social media, referring to the event in his trademark style as “the death of a bachelor.” He added that the moment would be something he would carry with him forever.

The couple began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement that November. Their relationship has even been mentioned at times on AEW television. Congratulations to MJF and Alicia Atout on their wedding.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy