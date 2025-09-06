×
John Cena Vs Sami Zayn Interrupted By Brock Lesnar On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
Friday’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago opened with John Cena addressing the live crowd. In what was promoted as his final appearance on the SmackDown brand, Cena received a standing ovation along with chants of “Thank you, Cena.”

“I have focused on doing great work, giving you my heart and soul, and leaving it all in the ring every single night on this farewell tour,” Cena said. “This is my last time in Chicago and my last time on SmackDown.”

As Cena prepared to exit the ring, he was interrupted by United States Champion Sami Zayn. Zayn expressed his gratitude to Cena, acknowledging the role he played in his career and recalling his own main roster debut against Cena in Chicago for the U.S. Title. Zayn then offered Cena a championship match for the evening, which Cena accepted.

The United States Championship match was well underway when Brock Lesnar suddenly made his presence felt. Roughly 15 minutes into the bout, Lesnar stormed down to the ring, yanked the referee out, and launched an attack on both competitors. He delivered an F5 to Zayn before turning his focus to Cena, who took not one but two F5s. With the damage done, Lesnar placed his cowboy hat back on and walked to the back.

The brutal attack adds another layer to the ongoing rivalry between Cena and Lesnar, which reignited at SummerSlam when Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe by targeting Cena after the main event. Following the break, Lesnar made his intentions clear, declaring that he will face Cena at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event on September 20.

