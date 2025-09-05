AJ Lee Returns On WWE Smackdown, Goes After Becky Lynch

Friday's SmackDown from Chicago, IL, closed with the shocking return of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. The final segment began when World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was shown in the crowd, introducing his wife, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who made her way to the ring for a promo.

As Lynch started speaking, the Chicago fans erupted with chants of “AJ Lee.” Lynch fired back, saying, “how dare you chant another person’s name while I’m standing in this ring.” She declared herself the “greatest wrestler of all-time” and turned the crowd against her by insulting local sports teams. The arena grew even louder when she shouted “CM Punk sucks,” which immediately triggered Punk’s entrance music.

CM Punk walked to the ring and addressed Lynch, pointing out her “coward” husband hiding in a skybox. He told her that the issue between him and Rollins had nothing to do with her. When chants for AJ Lee broke out again, Lynch demanded the fans stop, only for Punk to reply that if it bothered her, she should not have inserted herself into his fight. Punk even teased that someone like Bayley, one of his sisters, or Rhea Ripley could put Lynch in her place.

Lynch responded by slapping Punk across the face, just as she did on Raw earlier this week. She followed with more taunts as Rollins was shown laughing from above. Punk, however, refused to retaliate, instead saying he would not hit a woman but that he “knows someone who will.”

That is when AJ Lee’s music hit, sparking one of the loudest ovations of the night. Lee stormed to the ring and attacked Lynch with a Lou Thesz Press, unloading punches before delivering a stinging slap. Lynch quickly fled the ring, retreating to the back with Rollins. The broadcast ended with AJ Lee standing tall alongside CM Punk in the ring as her music played.

This appearance marks AJ Lee’s first time on WWE television in over nine years, since her retirement in 2015.