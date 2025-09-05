WWE Smackdown Results - September 5, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Sami Zayn are scheduled to appear, John Cena makes his final Chicago appearance, Giulia defends her United States Championship against Michin, Aleister Black collides with Damian Priest and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We kick off SmackDown with clips of Damian Priest, Aleister Black, Michin, Giulia & Kiana James, and CM Punk all arriving at the arena or walking backstage.

Michael Cole & Corey Graves take us back to Clash at Paris and they go over the highlights of the PLE.

We cut to ringside, and John Cena makes his way out to the ring. Cena says it's his last time on SmackDown and goes to work. Cena poses and works the crowd for a bit and we get some "Thank You Cena" chants. Cena tells the crowd that they have no idea how much that means to him and it's a special night in Chicago. He says how he was told by his peers to enjoy his farewell tour and to enjoy it. Cena says he gave his heart and soul on his farewell tour. He says he has nothing planned for tonight because tonight, he's going to have fun. Cena talks about how he used to be boo'd and that's what makes Chicago special as they're not afraid to use their voices. Cena says how Chicago was pivotal in bringing wrestlers back and everyone chants for AJ Lee. Cena says it'll be a great night and it's a beautiful moment because 23 years ago he made his debut in WWE. Cena talks about his big matches in Chicago and calls it special. He says the roster argues about the best crowd and in his mind there is no argument. Sami Zayn comes out just as Cena is wrapping up his promo. Zayn says he's out here to tell Cena that it feels wrong to not tell Cena thanks on behalf of the roster on Cena's final SmackDown appearance. Zayn thanks Cena for everything he's done for him. Zayn says he debuted facing Cena for the US Title, and now he stands as the US Champion. Zayn introduces the Sami Zayn US Title Open Challenge and Cena tells him it's a great idea and goes to leave. Zayn tells Cena to not leave just yet and asks Cena to be his first challenger for his open challenge and that they do it right now. Cena asks Zayn if he's sure and agrees to the match.

Match 1 - WWE United States Championship Match: Sami Zayn(c) -vs- John Cena

Cena and Zayn lock up and Cena gets Zayn on the mat. Zayn armdrags Cena and gets him in an arm bar. Cena breaks free and does the same to Zayn. Zayn breaks out of the arm bar and Cena gets him in a headlock. Zayn botches a leap frog and takes down Cena and covers him for a two count. Zayn suplexes Cena and covers again. Cena suplexes Zayn and Zayn trips Cena into the turnbuckles. Cena is whipped to the other side of the ring and then sent to the other end of the ring. Cena reverses the next one and throws Zayn into the corner.

We come back from a break and Zayn covers Cena after hitting The Blue Thunder Bomb and Cena kicks out. Cena gets Zayn on his shoulders but Zayn counters. Cena catches him again and slams Zayn down with The Attitude Adjustment and Zayn kicks out at two. Zayn goes for the Exploder in the corner but Cena counters and hits a sit out powerbomb and covers Zayn for a near fall. Cena runs into the ringpost shoulder first and Zayn goes for the Helluva kick and misses. Cena hits an Angle Slam and covers Zayn for a two count. Cena and Zayn trade punches in the middle of the ring and then they both clothesline each other down and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Cena hits The Attitude Adjustment again and covers Zayn who kicks out again. Zayn hits an Exploder in the corner and hits The Helluva Kick and Cena kicks out at two. Zayn climbs the top rope, Cena gets up before Zayn can get him and Cena hits GTS on Zayn and covers him for a two count. Cena lines Zayn up for a spear and connects and covers Zayn for a two count. Cena now sets up for the RKO and Zayn counters but Cena clotheslines him. Cena and Zayn gets on the ropes and Cena goes for his finisher off the middle rope and connects but the move lays out both men. Brock Lesnar's music hits and Lesnar makes his way out to the ring. Lesnar pulls the ref out of the ring and goes straight for Zayn and hits him with an F5. Zayn rolls out of the ring and Lesnar then goes for Cena. Lesnar hits an F5 on Cena.

Winner: No Contest

Lesnar smiles and poses in the ring as he looks at the carnage he's left behind. Lesnar grabs Cena and hits another F5 on Cena. Lesnar leaves the ring and poses against the ring. Lesnar laughs at Cena before making his exit.

We come back from a break, Brock Lesnar is seen walking out of the arena and says he'll see John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Nick Aldis walks backstage and Carmelo Hayes and The Miz ask him for their shot. Hayes tells The Miz he wants to speak for himself and get himself a title shot. We cut to the loading area and Becky Lynch comes out of a car and walks into the building.

A video package for Aleister Black plays where he calls out Damian Priest.

Match 2: Damian Priest -vs- Aleister Black

As Priest makes his way out, Black runs out and attacks him. Priest punches Black and slams him into the barricades. Black kicks Priest over the barricades and Black sends into the ringpost and Black Masses him over the barricades and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back from break and Priest wobbles back to the ring and Black gets Priest outside the ring and kicks Priest down. Back in the ring, the bell rings and Priest goes to punch Black and misses. Black kicks him down and strikes Priest in the corner. Black kicks Priest some more and elbows Priest. Priest strikes Black and Black jumps on Priest and locks him in a submission hold. Black rolls up Priest for a near fall and then kicks Priest. Priest picks up Black and drives him into the corner. Black kicks Priest and hits a top rope Meteora on Priest and covers Priest for a two count.

We're back, and Black poses on the ringpost. Priest knocks him off and Black low blows himself on the ropes. Priest grabs Black and goes for The Razor's Edge but Black counters and elbows Priest. Black drops Priest with a jumping kick and covers Priest for a near fall. Priest punches Black, stunning him and then clocks Black again. Priest takes down Black with a flying clothesline and then punches Black a couple times and drops Black with some forearms. Black runs at Priest and kicks him, and Priest then runs at Black and kicks him. Priest walks the ropes and hits a cross body on Black. Black rolls out of the ring and Priest meets him out there and delivers a Flatliner on the apron. Priest clears out the announce table and throws Black on the desk with a Razor's Edge. Back in the ring, Priest goes to chokeslams Black who uses the ref to hold himself down. Black pushes the ref into Priest and then hits Black Mass and gets the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

A video package airs with separate interviews with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton play intertwined with each other. They both tell the other how they'll destroy the other.

Cathy Kelley talks to Tiffany Stratton about her match against Jade Cargill. Stratton says Cargill talks a lot and makes false promises. Stratton says she'll have her foot up Cargill's...

We see Jade Cargill watching the interview on the screen. Nia Jax comes in and makes fun of Cargill and they get in each other's faces.

Becky Lynch is texting backstage. Nick Aldis comes by and tells Lynch that he didn't expect her to be here and he doesn't want her causing any issues.

Match 3 - WWE Women's United States Championship Match: Giulia(c) w/Kiana James -vs- Michin

We get the bell, James gets on the apron and distracts the ref while Michin punches out Giulia. Giulia rolls out to the floor and Michin slams her into the apron. James distracts Michin and Giulia tries to take Michin out in the ring, but Michin takes down Giulia with a dropkick. Michin sends Giulia back out again and goes for a baseball slide but Giulia catches her and hits a neckbreaker from the apron to the floor and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Giulia has the Rings of Saturn submission on Michin and Michin counters to a pin and gets a two count. Giulia goes for a suplex but Michin counters and DDT's Giulia. Giulia and Michin punch each other out and Michin headbutts Giulia. Giulia hits a German Suplex and Michin hits one on Giulia. Both women punch and kick each other and they're both laid out. Michin kicks Giulia and cannonballs into her. Michin covers Giulia who kicks out. Giulia hits a Northern Lights Bomb and covers Michin for a near fall. Michin gets Giulia on her shoulders and hits a sit out powerbomb and covers Giulia for a two count. James distracts Michin, Michin takes out James and Giulia hits Arrivederci and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's United States Champion: Giulia

After the match Michin is beaten down by James and Giulia.

Charlotte Flair is in medical and Alexa Bliss comes by and pretends to play doctor. Flair says they need revenge on Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green. Bliss tells Flair to rest and they'll get revenge later.

Seth Rollin's music hits and he stands in the crowd and gets on the mic. Rollins says tonight they'll witness history because the legend of CM Punk dies tonight and to do the honours he calls out his wife, Becky Lynch. Lynch comes out through the entryway and comes down to the ring, while Rollins stays on the second level in the crowd. Chicago chants for AJ Lee and Lynch gets upset. Lynch gets some huge boos as she rattles off her accolades like she does every time. Lynch tells Chicago that their teams suck and they suck and that CM Punk sucks. Punk's music hits and Punk makes his way out. Punk gets in the ring with Lynch and tells her this isn't about Lynch but about her coward husband. Lynch asks Punk how he's not embarrassed for being out here. Punk says he isn't embarrassed but says her coward husband should be for hiding behind her. Lynch ask how Punk's face is feeling after all her slaps. The crowd chants AJ Lee, and Lynch tells the crowd to stop chanting her name and Punk says the will chant AJ Lee. Punk reminds Lynch they're in Chicago and says he can get his sisters or Bayley or Rhea Ripley to come out and take Lynch out. Lynch starts slapping Punk and starts pushing him around and asking him what he's going to do. Punk leaves the ring and Lynch tells him to leave and calls him an embarrassment. Punk says he'd never put his hands on a lady, but thankfully he has someone who will. AJ Lee skips out and skips around the ring before getting into the ring. Lynch is already pleading with Lee and then runs at Lee. Lee spears Lynch and starts punching her out. Lee slams down Lynch and mounts her again and punches Lynch out. Lee slaps Lynch and Lynch rolls out of the ring. Rollins runs to the front row and tries to get Lynch to come over to him. Punk gets in the ring and he and Lee embrace as Rollins and Lynch cower to the back. Lee and Punk celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air.