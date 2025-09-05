Possible SPOILER For John Cena Segment On WWE SmackDown In Chicago

WWE SmackDown returned to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on September 5th 2025, with more than 16,000 fans filling the building for a sold-out night of action.

BodySlam.net reported ahead of the show that John Cena was set to face the new United States Champion Sami Zayn. The matchup carried extra significance, as it marked ten years since their first U.S. Title encounter on May 4th 2015, when Cena defended the championship against Zayn.

Speculation was also running high regarding Brock Lesnar’s status, with rumors suggesting he could appear in Chicago and possibly impact the main event. Many believe this would serve as a setup for the anticipated Cena vs Lesnar clash at the upcoming WrestlePalooza premium live event.

Cena himself took to Twitter/X to share his excitement for the night, writing:

“My @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!”