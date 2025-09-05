×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Possible SPOILER For John Cena Segment On WWE SmackDown In Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
Possible SPOILER For John Cena Segment On WWE SmackDown In Chicago

WWE SmackDown returned to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on September 5th 2025, with more than 16,000 fans filling the building for a sold-out night of action.

BodySlam.net reported ahead of the show that John Cena was set to face the new United States Champion Sami Zayn. The matchup carried extra significance, as it marked ten years since their first U.S. Title encounter on May 4th 2015, when Cena defended the championship against Zayn.

Speculation was also running high regarding Brock Lesnar’s status, with rumors suggesting he could appear in Chicago and possibly impact the main event. Many believe this would serve as a setup for the anticipated Cena vs Lesnar clash at the upcoming WrestlePalooza premium live event.

Cena himself took to Twitter/X to share his excitement for the night, writing:
“My @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT

September 5, 2025 at

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Hashtag: #impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

September 5, 2025 at

Rosemont, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy