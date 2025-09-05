×
NJPW Star Hirooki Goto Cast In 2026 Street Fighter Film

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
NJPW has released a statement celebrating one of its most decorated stars making the leap from the ring to the big screen.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto will be part of the upcoming 2026 Street Fighter movie, where he has been cast as the legendary character E. Honda. The film is scheduled for release in the United States on October 16, 2026.

This will be Goto’s first major Hollywood role, but fans will know he has already built up acting credits outside wrestling. He previously appeared as a gangster in the Indonesian action movie Headshot and was also featured in the long-running Japanese series Kamen Rider.

The promotion proudly noted that “the Goto Revolution will not be confined to the wrestling ring” as he prepares for this new chapter in his career.

The movie will also feature other familiar wrestling names, with WWE’s Cody Rhodes taking on the role of Guile and Roman Reigns playing Akuma.

