MJF Shuts Down Bully Ray’s Harsh Criticism Of AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
MJF Shuts Down Bully Ray's Harsh Criticism Of AEW

MJF has once again stepped up as the voice of AEW, making it clear he is not about to let anyone drag the company down. When Bully Ray declared that AEW as a product “is lost,” MJF quickly fired back.

Bully Ray took to Twitter claiming AEW has no direction. He admitted the roster is packed with talent but said the promotion is run by “a fan with lots of money” in Tony Khan, who he argued is a good guy but “not a booker.” He even added that AEW’s own wrestlers are aware of this.

“Unfortunate, but… AEW, as a product, is lost. There’s certainly some bright spots (talent) – but as a company, lacks definitive direction. Is what it is. A company owned and operated by a fan with lots of $$ TK – Good guy, good heart, not a booker And ‘the boys’ know it.”

MJF was quick to dismiss those remarks, telling fans not to waste time on Bully Ray’s opinion. He compared it to failed athletes running podcasts to criticize professionals, pointing out nobody would take them seriously.

“Imagine if Anthony Bennett did a podcast criticizing the NBA and its players. Imagine if John Gochnaur did a podcast criticizing the MLB and its players. Would you take their opinions into account? Wrestling fans. I urge you, I know it’s hard for ya. stop being dumb. Thx.”

The comments sparked plenty of debate online, but MJF made it clear he is firmly standing with AEW. With the company continuing to expand and build toward major shows, his rebuttal shows AEW is not backing down against its critics.

