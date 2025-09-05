Brooke Hogan To Attend Hulk Hogan Documentary Premiere Despite Nick Hogan Lawsuit

Brooke Hogan is set to appear at the premiere of Bubba the Love Sponge’s new Hulk Hogan documentary in Tampa, Florida, despite the fact her brother Nick Hogan is in the middle of a lawsuit against Bubba to stop the film from being released.

In comments to TMZ Sports, Brooke explained her reasoning, saying her bond with Bubba goes back to her childhood, describing him as “Uncle Bubba” and a genuine friend to the family. She noted that Bubba played a major role in supporting the Hogans during difficult times, which is why she feels it is important to show up for him now.

Brooke also revealed that she has already seen the film and believes it fairly represents what happened when Hulk Hogan’s sex tape was stolen and leaked. According to her, the documentary highlights how neither her father nor Bubba wanted the tape made public, and instead places the blame on those who stole it. She added that the film even portrays Hulk in a positive light by presenting him as a victim of a system that failed to punish the people truly responsible.

“He helped our family a TON over the years and I know he was a true friend to my dad. My brother and I knew him as ‘Uncle Bubba,’” Brooke said. “The truth is, neither my dad OR Bubba wanted this tape to get out , it was stolen , and that’s what the documentary is about. If anything, it vindicates my dad and shows what a crime this was, and how jacked up the system is that allowed the people that stole it to walk free.”

Brooke admitted that while she feels the project vindicates her father, it is still painful because the entire ordeal destroyed Hulk Hogan and Bubba’s friendship. “What’s sad,” she explained, “is that it broke their friendship apart because certain parties wanted to maintain certain public images.”

Nick Hogan’s lawsuit claims the documentary breaches copyrights and a 2012 settlement agreement. While a judge recently gave Bubba clearance to move forward with the release, the ruling prohibits him from using any actual sex tape footage. With Brooke standing by Bubba and Nick attempting to halt the project, the family finds itself once again at odds as the film prepares to make its public debut.

