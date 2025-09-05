×
John Cena’s Final Match Location Explained After Boston Snub

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
WWE fans were taken aback when it was revealed that John Cena’s farewell match would not be staged in Boston, the city most had expected. Now, more details have surfaced explaining why the decision was made.

According to Jon Alba, WWE and TKO wanted to create a full destination-style weekend built around Cena’s last match, rather than simply holding the bout in his hometown. The idea was to expand the occasion beyond just Saturday Night’s Main Event, with additional attractions such as an Undertaker one-man show planned to make the weekend feel like a larger tourism draw.

Bidding documents show that WWE had outlined this strategy earlier in the year, allowing cities to submit proposals. Boston officials were eager to secure Cena’s final match but ultimately lost out. Reports suggest that city representatives were frustrated by how WWE communicated during the process, particularly when comparing the company’s demands to previous events hosted in Boston.

Timing also factored heavily into the decision. WWE and TKO did not view December in Boston, during the peak holiday season, as the ideal setting for a major tourism-focused event.

It has already been confirmed that John Cena’s final match will take place on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as part of Saturday Night’s Main Event. While fans in Boston may be disappointed, WWE’s choice reflects its ongoing push to transform key shows into major destination events. Cena’s farewell in Washington, D.C. is positioned to be a historic moment as one of wrestling’s most celebrated stars competes for the last time.

TNA iMPACT

September 5, 2025 at

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Hashtag: #impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

September 5, 2025 at

Rosemont, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
