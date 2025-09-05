×
Who Is Leading Creative For AAA Following WWE Acquisition?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
Who Is Leading Creative For AAA Following WWE Acquisition?

WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA earlier this year has brought significant changes to the company’s creative direction, with new details now emerging in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer reports that Paul “Triple H” Levesque is officially overseeing creative for AAA, supported by a team that includes Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker (Mark Calaway), Konnan (Charles Ashenoff), and AAA executive Dorian Roldan. This group is shaping the promotion’s future as part of WWE’s expanding global strategy.

In addition, Meltzer revealed the list of producers now attached to AAA programming. Among them are Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jack Melendez (Moody Jack), Juan Rivera (Savio Vega), Jose Cordero (Lince Dorado), and another yet-to-be-named figure.

While Shawn Michaels has offered some creative feedback, Meltzer notes that his involvement is limited as his focus remains firmly on NXT.

WWE officially announced the purchase of AAA in April, with the deal finalized just last month. The partnership will be showcased at the upcoming WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas on Friday, September 12. So far, only one match has been confirmed for the show: Dominik Mysterio challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

TNA iMPACT

September 5, 2025 at

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Hashtag: #impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

September 5, 2025 at

Rosemont, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
