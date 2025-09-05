×
Kenny Omega Absence From AEW Dynamite Was Planned

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
Kenny Omega Absence From AEW Dynamite Was Planned

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega’s status has been clarified following his dramatic stretcher job on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A new report from Fightful Select revealed that the absence was not due to an unexpected injury but instead part of a planned hiatus that includes professional obligations in Japan.

The angle played out after the show’s main event when Kyle Fletcher delivered a brainbuster through a table, leaving Omega in need of medical attention before being carried out by officials. The segment was designed to explain his upcoming break from television, ruling him out of the All Out pay-per-view.

While Fightful described the situation as Omega taking “time off,” he quickly responded on X to set the record straight. “Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls,” Omega posted. “I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you.”

The planned “work” is believed to include an appearance at the Tokyo Game Show, though the exact timeline for Omega’s in-ring return remains uncertain. Fightful also noted that this planned break comes after a grueling run for Omega, who has wrestled ten matches since returning from a serious illness. His last contest was the chaotic ten-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega has also been dealing with “very serious pain,” further explaining why the break was arranged.

