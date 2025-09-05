WWE Title Match At WrestlePalooza Reportedly In Doubt

WWE is just over two weeks away from launching its brand-new premium live event, WrestlePalooza, on September 20, and the excitement continues to build as new details about the card are revealed.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the originally planned WWE Championship match is now in question, creating uncertainty around one of the top featured bouts. WrestlePalooza is set to mark a major milestone as WWE’s first premium live event to stream on ESPN’s platform, making the final card all the more significant.

One match that is locked in is for the vacant Women’s World Championship, where Iyo Sky will go head-to-head with Stephanie Vaquer. This was made official on the September 1st episode of Monday Night Raw after Naomi was forced to vacate the championship due to her pregnancy. Vaquer earned her opportunity by winning a number one contender’s battle royal at the Evolution PLE, while Sky secured her place as she was owed a championship rematch from a previously canceled encounter.

Another major highlight for the event will be the highly anticipated reunion of The Usos, as Jimmy and Jey join forces once again to take on The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The story was set in motion after Breakker and Reed attacked Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, writing him off television. The Usos came together on Raw to continue the fight for family pride.

A blockbuster singles match is also expected to take place between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The rivalry reignited when Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam after two years away, blindsiding Cena and setting the stage for what could be their final showdown.

The situation with the Undisputed WWE Championship remains uncertain. The initial plan had Cody Rhodes defending the title against Drew McIntyre, but reports now suggest the bout may be changed. McIntyre could instead face Randy Orton, given their ongoing rivalry on SmackDown that has been one of the brand’s key storylines. Rhodes’ absence from television while working on the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie has only added to the speculation about what direction WWE will take.

