Brock Lesnar Arrives At SmackDown As WWE Loads Up Chicago Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago and the atmosphere is already electric with several major names expected to appear. Just moments before the show, Brock Lesnar was seen entering the building under heavy security, adding even more intrigue to what was already shaping up to be a stacked night.

John Cena will start the evening with an in-ring promo as part of his ongoing farewell tour. This will be a historic moment, as it is believed to be his final appearance representing the SmackDown brand. Cena is also scheduled to meet Sami Zayn in singles competition, a match that is sure to have the Chicago crowd fully engaged.

The lineup also features Aleister Black going head-to-head with Damian Priest and Women’s United States Champion Giulia defending against Michin. On top of that, fans can expect a heated confrontation when Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre take center stage.

Fallout from Clash in Paris is also set to play a big role tonight. Becky Lynch is scheduled to speak after costing CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event. With Punk advertised in his hometown, all eyes will be on how he responds. This storyline continues to fuel speculation of a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, where Punk could team with his wife AJ Lee against Lynch and Seth Rollins. Lee has not appeared on WWE television since 2015, but the possibility of her return tonight remains a hot talking point.

Adding to the anticipation is the confirmed presence of Brock Lesnar, who shocked the WWE Universe at SummerSlam by attacking Cena. With both men under the same roof in Chicago, the chances of another explosive encounter are high as the road to Wrestlepalooza continues.

