TNA Wrestling Expands Schedule With Six New Dates To Close Out 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
TNA Wrestling is gearing up for the final stretch of the year with six new live dates added to their schedule for November and December, potentially setting the stage for both Turning Point and Final Resolution.

According to their official events page, the company will return to Orlando, Florida, from Thursday, November 13 through Saturday, November 15. The three-night run is expected to include a live edition of Impact, a possible Turning Point streaming special, and additional television tapings.

The following month, TNA will travel to El Paso, Texas, for shows scheduled from Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7. That stretch is being looked at as a likely landing spot for the Final Resolution special, followed by two more nights of TV tapings to close out the year and build momentum going into 2026 ahead of the Genesis pay-per-view.

Ticket details and venues for both cities have not yet been disclosed. TNA has traditionally ended the calendar year with “best of” programming, something that seems probable again this time given that both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Thursday.

