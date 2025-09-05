×
Chris Jericho Opens Up About His Wrestling Future

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
Chris Jericho Opens Up About His Wrestling Future

Chris Jericho has made it clear that his wrestling future is still wide open as he reflected on the possibilities that lie ahead once his current contract ends.

During a conversation with The Daily Mail, Jericho emphasized that AEW has been a game-changer for the industry but admitted he would not rule out a WWE comeback at some stage.

“The best thing that can happen in wrestling is AEW. And the fact that there’s two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, it makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between,” Jericho said. “So I’m not going anywhere for a while, I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. But the best thing that can happen is that you have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting.”

Jericho is set to enter free agency at the end of the year, which has naturally sparked speculation about his next move. According to Dave Meltzer, there are people within AEW who believe Jericho could make his way back to WWE when the contract concludes. Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April, having opted to take time away from the spotlight.

