Giulia Defends Women’s United States Title Against Michin On WWE SmackDown

WWE has revealed more additions for tonight’s SmackDown in Chicago, with a championship match and a heated rivalry bout now confirmed.

Women’s United States Champion Giulia will put her title on the line against Michin. Michin earned the opportunity last week after defeating Kiana James in quick fashion, but the celebration was cut short when both Giulia and James launched a post-match attack. Giulia captured the title from Zelina Vega over two months ago and has only defended it once since, successfully retaining in a rematch. She has since aligned with James, who has been introduced as her official representation on SmackDown.

Also set for the show is Damian Priest going one-on-one with Aleister Black in what promises to be an intense clash between two rivals.

Tonight’s event takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and will feature the much-anticipated final SmackDown appearance of John Cena. Fans can also expect the continuation of CM Punk’s storyline, with speculation growing over a possible AJ Lee return, as well as an appearance from United States Champion Sami Zayn.

WWE SmackDown (Friday, September 5) lineup:

John Cena’s last-ever SmackDown appearance in Chicago

CM Punk storyline and AJ Lee return teased

United States Champion Sami Zayn appearance

Women’s United States Championship: Giulia vs. Michin

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

