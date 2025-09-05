Big SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Former WWE star AJ Lee could be making her way back to the ring alongside her husband CM Punk, as fresh details from PWInsider suggest the rumors are becoming reality.

According to the report, Becky Lynch is expected to close tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, CM Punk was pulled from the official show preview earlier in the day, adding more intrigue to the speculation.

Both Punk and Lee are well known in Chicago, where they live. Punk even threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Friday for his beloved Chicago Cubs.

The ongoing storyline has seen Lynch cost Punk his chance at reclaiming the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, siding with Seth Rollins in the faction known as The Vision. On Monday’s Raw, Lynch confronted Punk and delivered multiple slaps, while Rollins taunted Punk in the ring by shouting, “I hate your family!” Lee’s return was teased during the same broadcast.

If the buildup plays out, fans could see Punk and Lee team up against Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza later this month, the event that officially ushers in the ESPN era for WWE.

Lee last wrestled in March 2015 before stepping away from the business that same year. Her husband previously claimed in a 2021 interview that she had no interest in coming back to the ring.

Tonight’s SmackDown promises to be a major show with John Cena scheduled to appear, rumors of Brock Lesnar showing up, and the possibility of Lee stepping back inside a WWE ring. Triple H hinted at something special earlier in the day when he wrote on social media that the Allstate Arena “is magic…let’s make some more tonight.”

