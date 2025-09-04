AEW Releases Official Video Of Taz’s Hardcore Hall Of Fame Induction

AEW has released the official video of Taz’s induction into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame, a moment that celebrated his legacy from the ECW era.

The company surprised Taz with the announcement last Wednesday, confirming he would be honored for his career at the legendary Philadelphia venue. While the ceremony was initially planned for Collision, it was moved to Dynamite and, at Taz’s request, took place before the show instead of being featured on television.

“I want to say thank you to everybody here. I got to say, for so many years, wrestling here and performing here as a New York guy , Philadelphia opened up their arms to a New York guy, which I’ll never forget that,” Taz said to the crowd at the former ECW Arena.

He added, “And obviously, I want to thank AEW and Tony Khan and everyone backstage putting this together, people here at the 2300 Arena. It’s very much appreciated. Very humbled, and I appreciate it, Tony. Thank you very much.”

Afterward, Taz shared on social media why he chose not to have the segment air on television. “Nah…as per my request no need to have it on tv,” he wrote. “We have lots of current in ring wrestlers that should get the tv time…this isn’t about me, it’s 2025…I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyones tv time. Not how I’m wired.”

The Hardcore Hall of Fame, which was established in the 2000s, pays tribute to the ECW history of the 2300 Arena. AEW is currently running a multi-week residency at the venue, continuing through September 11.