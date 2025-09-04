×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Releases Official Video Of Taz’s Hardcore Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
AEW Releases Official Video Of Taz’s Hardcore Hall Of Fame Induction

AEW has released the official video of Taz’s induction into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame, a moment that celebrated his legacy from the ECW era.

The company surprised Taz with the announcement last Wednesday, confirming he would be honored for his career at the legendary Philadelphia venue. While the ceremony was initially planned for Collision, it was moved to Dynamite and, at Taz’s request, took place before the show instead of being featured on television.

“I want to say thank you to everybody here. I got to say, for so many years, wrestling here and performing here as a New York guy , Philadelphia opened up their arms to a New York guy, which I’ll never forget that,” Taz said to the crowd at the former ECW Arena.

He added, “And obviously, I want to thank AEW and Tony Khan and everyone backstage putting this together, people here at the 2300 Arena. It’s very much appreciated. Very humbled, and I appreciate it, Tony. Thank you very much.”

Afterward, Taz shared on social media why he chose not to have the segment air on television. “Nah…as per my request no need to have it on tv,” he wrote. “We have lots of current in ring wrestlers that should get the tv time…this isn’t about me, it’s 2025…I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyones tv time. Not how I’m wired.”

The Hardcore Hall of Fame, which was established in the 2000s, pays tribute to the ECW history of the 2300 Arena. AEW is currently running a multi-week residency at the venue, continuing through September 11.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy