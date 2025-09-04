×
Ronda Rousey Blasts Vince McMahon For “Sheisty Carny” Tactics In WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
Ronda Rousey has never been shy about her disdain for Vince McMahon, and she has now gone into more detail about how difficult it was to deal with him in WWE.

Speaking on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Rousey was asked if McMahon ever said something that made her stop and think, “what the f*** was that?”

According to Rousey, that never really happened, mainly because she did not care enough and also because McMahon was too hesitant to speak directly to her. Instead, she said he relied on indirect behavior, something she could not stand.

Rousey recalled:

“No, I just kinda didn’t give a f***. He was too scared to say anything to my face, you know? He was like a roundabout d***. I think if he actually said some s*** to my face, he’d get it back and he knew that, so it was more like sheisty carny s***.

I was used to working with Dana, who was the most straightforward person ever. Vince would just say whatever he had to say to get me out of the room and then do his sheisty carny s***, and I was like, ‘The f***?’ I just can’t work with anyone that isn’t straightforward.”

She also compared her time with McMahon to working with UFC President Dana White, who she described as direct and transparent. Rousey noted that she preferred that approach and found McMahon’s tactics frustrating and disingenuous.

