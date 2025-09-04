SPOILERS For An Upcoming Episode Of ROH TV

All Elite Wrestling taped the next edition of Ring of Honor TV on Tuesday night at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, prior to AEW Dynamite. The matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV, with the following results taking place:

Satnam Singh defeated CPA

Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako in a Pure Rules Match

The Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver

Hologram defeated Aaron Solo

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).