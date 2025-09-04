×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILERS For An Upcoming Episode Of ROH TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
SPOILERS For An Upcoming Episode Of ROH TV

All Elite Wrestling taped the next edition of Ring of Honor TV on Tuesday night at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, prior to AEW Dynamite. The matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV, with the following results taking place:

  • Satnam Singh defeated CPA

  • Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako in a Pure Rules Match

  • The Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver

  • Hologram defeated Aaron Solo

