SPOILERS For An Upcoming Episode Of ROH TV

All Elite Wrestling taped the next edition of Ring of Honor TV on Tuesday night at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, prior to AEW Dynamite. The matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV, with the following results taking place:
Satnam Singh defeated CPA
Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako in a Pure Rules Match
The Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver
Hologram defeated Aaron Solo
