Mark Henry Stuns Steakhouse Crowd With Incredible Feat Of Strength

Mark Henry has once again proven why he earned the nickname The World’s Strongest Man. A new video circulating online shows the WWE Hall of Famer turning an ordinary moment at a steakhouse into an unforgettable display of strength.

In the footage, Henry is handed a regular metal spoon by a server. Without any sign of effort, he grips it tightly and twists the utensil until it is completely bent out of shape. The server can only stare in shock, while Henry calmly hands the spoon back as if nothing unusual had happened.

Henry has shown off similar feats before. In 2016, he performed the same trick on ESPN’s SportsNation, and longtime fans will remember other famous demonstrations of his strength. Whether bending a frying pan on SmackDown in 2002, crushing an apple in his palm during WWE Network’s Ride Along with Chris Jericho, or lifting the back end of a car, Henry built his reputation on jaw-dropping moments both inside and outside the ring.

That reputation is more than showmanship. Before signing with WWE in 1996, Henry was already a decorated athlete. He competed for the United States in weightlifting at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, captained the American team in Atlanta, and collected three medals at the 1995 Pan American Games.

His accolades continued after joining WWE, including winning the first Arnold Strongman Classic in 2002 and setting world records with a 953.5-pound squat and a 903.9-pound deadlift. His powerlifting total of 2,336.9 pounds still stands among the greatest ever achieved in history.

Even in his high school years, Henry’s size and strength set him apart. He was already over 225 pounds as a freshman while excelling in football and basketball, a rare combination that foreshadowed his future as one of wrestling’s most powerful figures.