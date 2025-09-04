×
Former WWE Host Quetzalli Bulnes Departs AAA Amid Personal Struggles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
Former WWE Host Quetzalli Bulnes Departs AAA Amid Personal Struggles

Backstage correspondent Quetzalli Bulnes has confirmed that her time with AAA has come to an end. Bulnes, who previously worked for WWE as a host on Spanish-language programming such as El Brunch and WWE Ahora, revealed the news in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

In the emotional clip, Bulnes spoke openly about how her release from WWE several years ago still impacts her today and how the fallout has carried into her current struggles.

“My firing from WWE has affected me too much. Many friends turned their backs on me and the other person (Falbak) involved didn’t tell the truth. I was alone and sick when they gave me the news, and I don’t wish it on anyone. Now I was also fired from AAA, and honestly I don’t know what to do… I don’t know whether to continue wrestling or get away from it. A part of me regrets having accepted WWE’s proposal 7 years ago, because I had everything to succeed in horror cinema: I had won an award in Los Angeles and I left everything for wrestling.”

At this time, no reason has been given for Bulnes’ departure from AAA. Prior to her wrestling industry work, she was an actress in Mexico and appeared in a number of television series, even earning recognition in the horror film genre.

Fans can view Bulnes’ full comments in the video she shared online.

