Rusev Credits John Cena And Big Show For Shaping His Career

Rusev has reflected on his wrestling journey and credited WWE legends John Cena and Big Show for teaching him key lessons that shaped his career.

The former United States Champion built his name in WWE with rivalries against stars including Cena, Nic Nemeth, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley. Following his release in April 2020, he made the jump to AEW under the name Miro, where he went on to capture the TNT Championship. He remained with AEW until early 2025 before making his return to WWE after WrestleMania 41. Since re-emerging, he has targeted talents like Otis and Akira Tozawa, and is currently embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Sheamus.

In a recent conversation with Denise Salcedo, Rusev admitted that his time in AEW gave him the confidence to see himself as one of the best in the business. He said, “I learned that I’m the best in the world. I was there for a few years. I beat up quite a few people, and I gained my confidence way more than I had before in WWE, all the experience from the years before.”

Looking back on the veterans who guided him in WWE, he made sure to credit their influence. “What I’ve been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all these great, amazing superstars that I fought in WWE. I had to put to the test when I was in AEW. I had to use everything I’ve learned. After I did that, after I experimented, after I saw that I’m the best one there, I thought it was time to come back, no doubt, because I still have the goal to be a World Heavyweight Champion here in WWE.”

