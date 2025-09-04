Maven Recalls Wild Backstage Clash With Vince McMahon After Snitsky Injury

Former WWE star Maven has recalled a chaotic moment from his career when a botched move left Gene Snitsky hurt during a live pay-per-view, sparking an explosive reaction from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Maven explained that he had been told to go out and deliver high energy for his role in the main event. The instruction was clear, he needed to be a “house of fire.” Fueled by adrenaline, he threw a series of flying forearms, but one landed badly and legitimately injured Snitsky.

“Yeah, I was amped, because we’re coming in and pay-per-view. I’ve been in the back selling and they told me, before I went out. They were like, this is your spot to shine in this main event match. They told me they were like, we need you to be a house of fire. And, man, I just overdid it. I had thrown endless number of flying forearms, and that one, I still remember hitting him and feeling the crunch and being like, Oh God.”

When he made it backstage after the match, Maven said he barely had a moment to catch his breath before McMahon was in his face. Despite bleeding from a chair shot he had taken during the match, he was berated by the WWE boss for being careless and ordered to check on Snitsky immediately.

“Vince jumped my ass backstage for that too. Soon as I came back through, Vince meets me, he jumps up from the monitor, meets me at gorilla just yelling at me for being dangerous. And he’s like, ‘You better go check on Snitsky now!’ I’m sitting there bleeding, just got took a chair shot. You know, I’m fine. Vince, thanks.”

Fans can hear the full story in Maven’s appearance on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

