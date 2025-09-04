Tatanka’s Sons Begin Wrestling Training At Dungeon 2.0

The legacy of one of wrestling’s most storied families is continuing with the next generation now stepping into the ring. WWE legend Tatanka has confirmed that his two sons, Jeremiah and Joseph, have officially begun training at The Dungeon 2.0, the facility operated by Natalya and TJ Wilson.

Both Tatanka and Natalya shared the news on social media, offering photos and video clips from recent sessions. One group photo posted by Natalya featured WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Tatanka, his sons, and several familiar faces who also train at the facility. Those included Apollo Crews, former WWE star Ashante Thee Adonis, Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah, and Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee.

Tatanka has been openly documenting his sons’ early progress. In one post about his 16-year-old son Jeremiah, a two-time National Wrestling Champion, he proudly wrote, “At age 16 it’s an honor to be in a WWE ring training with the best in the business! Thank you @natbynature and @tjwilson711 along with the @wwe… with only 6 nights of training! #LetsGo.”

He also shared footage of Joseph, praising his quick development with the caption, “This is with only 7 nights of wrestling training with our Son @_josephchavis. A testament to the greatest training facility, The Dungeon 2.0! Thank you @natbynature and @tjwilson711 along with the @wwe #LetsGo.”

The Dungeon 2.0 continues the legacy of the original Hart Dungeon founded by the legendary Stu Hart, which produced countless greats in wrestling history. With Tatanka’s sons now beginning their journey, that tradition shows no signs of slowing down.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).