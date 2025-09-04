×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Rock Expands Stake In WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
The Rock Expands Stake In WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has further expanded his stake in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document confirms that Johnson acquired 8,046 shares of TKO’s Class A Common Stock on August 31, 2025, through the vesting of restricted stock units he previously received as part of his director compensation package.

The filing, dated September 3, 2025, shows the shares were issued at no cost, as they stemmed from equity compensation rather than a direct purchase. With this latest vesting, Johnson’s direct ownership in the company has grown to 354,045 shares.

This transaction is tied to a stock award that Johnson received when he officially joined TKO’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2024. At that time, he was granted 193,115 restricted stock units, with half vesting at the end of 2024 and the remainder scheduled to vest in equal monthly installments through the close of 2025. The 8,046 shares now added to his holdings represent one of those installments.

Johnson’s appointment to the TKO board not only formalized his corporate role but also cemented his ownership of the “The Rock” trademark. His overall compensation package included a stock award valued at roughly $30 million, deepening his financial and strategic ties to the company that grew from his wrestling legacy.

Form 4 filings, such as the one submitted for Johnson, are mandatory disclosures for company insiders and must be filed within two business days of any change in ownership. His filing included the “M” code, which indicates the conversion of derivative securities, in this case, the restricted stock units becoming common stock.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy