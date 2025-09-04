The Rock Expands Stake In WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has further expanded his stake in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document confirms that Johnson acquired 8,046 shares of TKO’s Class A Common Stock on August 31, 2025, through the vesting of restricted stock units he previously received as part of his director compensation package.

The filing, dated September 3, 2025, shows the shares were issued at no cost, as they stemmed from equity compensation rather than a direct purchase. With this latest vesting, Johnson’s direct ownership in the company has grown to 354,045 shares.

This transaction is tied to a stock award that Johnson received when he officially joined TKO’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2024. At that time, he was granted 193,115 restricted stock units, with half vesting at the end of 2024 and the remainder scheduled to vest in equal monthly installments through the close of 2025. The 8,046 shares now added to his holdings represent one of those installments.

Johnson’s appointment to the TKO board not only formalized his corporate role but also cemented his ownership of the “The Rock” trademark. His overall compensation package included a stock award valued at roughly $30 million, deepening his financial and strategic ties to the company that grew from his wrestling legacy.

Form 4 filings, such as the one submitted for Johnson, are mandatory disclosures for company insiders and must be filed within two business days of any change in ownership. His filing included the “M” code, which indicates the conversion of derivative securities, in this case, the restricted stock units becoming common stock.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).