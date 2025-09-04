Matt Riddle Repays Deposit After UK Charity Event Controversy

Matt Riddle’s recent controversy over missing a charity wrestling event in the United Kingdom appears to be nearing a resolution.

Riddle had originally been scheduled to face Simon Miller at Global Wrestling Kingdom’s August 31 event but was replaced by Grado when he did not make the trip. The show was a charity fundraiser for homeless veterans and survivors of bereavement by suicide. Reports soon circulated that Riddle had no-showed the card and failed to return his deposit.

Global Wrestling Kingdom has now confirmed that the deposit has been repaid, while also noting that Riddle has pledged to cover their additional expenses. “Mr Riddle has now paid back his deposit and has given us his word that he will reimburse his expenses too,” the promotion announced.

Initial reports suggested that Riddle was unhappy with the travel arrangements and the requirement to spend multiple days in a hotel before the match. Riddle later posted a video in which he argued that the event had not been billed as a charity show until the last minute and that promised promotional appearances never materialized. He also stressed that he never refused to repay the promotion for the missed booking.

Global Wrestling Kingdom has countered that the charity element was made public back in July.

Despite the dispute, Riddle remained active over the weekend, appearing backstage at a Real American Freestyle event on Saturday before wrestling on an independent show in Florida the following day.

