Three Big Matches Announced For AEW Collision In Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
Three Big Matches Announced For AEW Collision In Philadelphia

AEW has bolstered this Saturday’s Collision lineup with three new matches, adding more star power to the 2300 Arena residency in Philadelphia.

Mark Briscoe will square off with Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. The challenge came during AEW Dynamite when Briscoe confronted The Don Callis Family. Callis quickly accepted on Takeshita’s behalf, leading to a heated face-to-face. Briscoe also picked up momentum by defeating Lance Archer of the Callis Family on the same episode.

An All Star eight-woman tag has also been added, featuring Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron against Megan Bayne and the Triangle of Madness trio of Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.

FTR are also set for action against Adam Priest and a mystery partner. Priest has been making regular appearances in Ring of Honor and teamed with JD Drake against FTR on Collision last week. He was also caught up in the chaos on Dynamite when the ROH locker room emptied to break up the wild brawl between FTR and Christian Cage & Adam Copeland.

These additions join the already confirmed main event of Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia.

Updated card for AEW Collision, Saturday, September 6:

  • Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

  • Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

  • Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue

  • FTR vs. Adam Priest & TBA

